Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £153.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.