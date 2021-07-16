Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £153.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
