Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:PHTM opened at GBX 74.11 ($0.97) on Monday. Photo-Me International has a 52-week low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £280.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

