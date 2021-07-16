Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.