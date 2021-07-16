Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ellington Financial Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $780.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

