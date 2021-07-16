Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Hits $2,854.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.32 million and $2,854.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001610 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.01501093 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

