Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,248 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

