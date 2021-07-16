PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

