Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given “Sector Underperform” Rating at COKER & PALMER

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at COKER & PALMER in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

PLUG opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

