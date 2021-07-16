Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,102 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $58.24 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

