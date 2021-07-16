Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 318.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 421.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 440.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,508.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,431.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,865.91 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

