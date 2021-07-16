Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

UHS stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

