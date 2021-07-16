Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $743,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

