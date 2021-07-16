Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $679,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

