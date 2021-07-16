Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.63 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

