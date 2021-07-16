Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 3,570 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of PD opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

