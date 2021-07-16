Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

