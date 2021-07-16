Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 200,000 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.