Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 350,000 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $98,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,904,000.

JCIC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

