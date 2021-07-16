Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $167,000.

OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

