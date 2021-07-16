Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBEAU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,947,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

