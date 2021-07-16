Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 135,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last 90 days.

ABCL stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

