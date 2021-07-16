Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 40,475 Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITAC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

