Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $22,477,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,849,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.