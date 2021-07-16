Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON PCGH opened at GBX 269.35 ($3.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.05. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 225.30 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.52 ($3.59).
About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
