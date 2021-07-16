Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PCGH opened at GBX 269.35 ($3.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.05. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 225.30 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.52 ($3.59).

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

