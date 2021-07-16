Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Polaris were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

