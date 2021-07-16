Polychain Monsters Price Up 15.9% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $13.69 million and $1.67 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00013326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00826766 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,652,326 coins and its circulating supply is 3,216,990 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

