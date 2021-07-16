Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Popular worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Popular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.30 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

