Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

