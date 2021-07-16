PowerPool Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.29 or 0.00832504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

