Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $13.72. Prada shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Prada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

