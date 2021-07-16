Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 272.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,141 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $3,311,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 86.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 181,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,653 shares of company stock worth $77,822,419 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

