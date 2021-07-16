Prana Capital Management LP Invests $4.07 Million in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 513,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of UWM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $2,148,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

UWMC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

