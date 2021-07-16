Prana Capital Management LP Invests $6.57 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. 9,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

