Prana Capital Management LP Invests $9.25 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,044,000.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

