Prana Capital Management LP Invests $907,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $118.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

