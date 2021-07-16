Prana Capital Management LP Sells 61,984 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,984 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $207.94. 29,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,032. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

