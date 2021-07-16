Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.32% of Flowers Foods worth $469,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

