Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,511,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $394,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $606.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $611.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

