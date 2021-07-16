Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 177,736 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Alkermes worth $443,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alkermes by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,401 shares of company stock worth $12,986,496 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

