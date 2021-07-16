Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 89,873 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Biogen were worth $497,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $328.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

