Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $201,348.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $201,348.00.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 937,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

