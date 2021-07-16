Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.18. 11,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,694. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $276.39 and a 1 year high of $412.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

