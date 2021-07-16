Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 1,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,689. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.