Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.84 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $168.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

