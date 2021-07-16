Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,722 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

