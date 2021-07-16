Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRVA opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

