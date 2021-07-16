PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0076

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. PRIZM has a market cap of $21.30 million and $682,788.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002863 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000172 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,052,053 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

