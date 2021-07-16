Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

