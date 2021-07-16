Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

