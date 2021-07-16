Profund Advisors LLC Buys 539 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

